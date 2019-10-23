October 23, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Reopening of the Cisco office in Cyprus

By Press Release03

Cisco announces the reopening of its office in Cyprus and appoints Vasilis Erotokritou, a senior IT expert, as a head of the office, who will report to Antonis Tsiboukis, General Manager for Greece, Cyprus, Portugal and Malta. Cisco aims to respond with even greater speed and flexibility to the increased demands of the market, as they have evolved in recent years.

Vasilis Erotokritou has more than 10 years professional career in the IT market especially in the distribution sector. He has worked for Logicom Public Ltd as Cisco Product Manager, where he was responsible for the distribution of Cisco products for the Cyprus and Malta markets. Vasilis holds a Master of Philosophy in Electrical & Electronic Engineering from the University of Manchester, UK, and has also graduate of the same university with a Master of Engineering degree in Computer Systems Engineering.

It is my honour to take responsibility for Cisco’s presence in the Cypriot market, as well as for the operation of the local office. I am fully prepared to work towards meeting the goals of one of the largest companies in the world,” said Vasilis Erotokritou, Territory Account Manager. Sales, Cisco Cyprus.


