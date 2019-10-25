October 25, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Met Live in HD returns

By Eleni Philippou012

Award-winning operas and world-renowned plays are back on the big screen in Cyprus as another season of The Met Live in HD returns. The series is broadcast in more than 2,200 cinemas across 70 countries and Rialto Theatre is screening Jules Massenet’s opera Manon this month.

Massenet was a French composer wildly popular in his day and noted for his operas, songs and oratorios. While Manon has maintained a steady place in the repertory, in recent decades several of his other operas, especially Werther (1892) and Thaïs (1894), have been performed more frequently. His librettists for Manon were Henri Meilhac and Philippe Gille, who adapted the hugely influential novel L’Histoire du Chevalier des Grieux et de Manon Lescaut by the colorful Abbé Prévost.

On Saturday, Rialto’s screen will feature exhilarating soprano Lisette Oropesa as she stars as the irresistible title character, the tragic beauty who yearns for the finer things in life. Also in Laurent Pelly’s revealing production, tenor Michael Fabiano is the besotted Chevalier des Grieux, whose desperate love for Manon proves their undoing.

The work to be screened is a co-production of the Metropolitan Opera, the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, Teatro alla Scala and Théâtre du Capitole de Toulouse. Manon is in French and will be screened with Greek and English subtitles.

 

Manon

Screening of Jules Massenet’s opera Manon. October 26. 7.55pm. €10/€8. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. Tel:7777-7745


Related posts

Restaurant Review: Beer & Beer, Nicosia

Alexander McCowan

Halloween in the sun

Eleni Philippou

The music of the past is the music of the future

Eleni Philippou

Bar review: The Barrel House, Larnaca

Andreas Nichola

Repairing urban spaces

Eleni Philippou

Buffering the arts

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign