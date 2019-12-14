December 14, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Rain and storms continue to pound island, cause mudslides

By Peter Michael00
Rain and thunderstorms will continue to cause problems on the roads on Saturday, police said following an announcement of the meteorological service.

Hail and rain storms on Saturday lunchtime were mainly affecting the Larnaca, Limassol and Nicosia areas, with highways in the region affected by the heavy rainfall.

According to the meteorological service, the weather will be mostly cloudy and there will be isolated thunderstorms and rainfall in some areas, while in Troodos snow and sleet are expected.

Police called on drivers to be cautious on the roads, due to the rain. Authorities said drivers should move slowly, and to keep a safe distance from vehicles in front of them.

Some roads have been affected by mudslides, police said. According to police, the roads of Kambos-Kykkos, Ayias Fylas-Kalo Chorio, Kalo Chorio-Agros, and Dymes-Potamitissa have all been affected by mudslides.

Police added there was dense fog on the Platres-Troodos road, limiting visibility.

A yellow weather warning has been in effect from Friday night and is expected to end at 5pm on Saturday.

The weather for Sunday is expected to get better, with the meteorological service saying that rain is expected, but that it will gradually dissipate by the late afternoon. Temperatures are expected to rise to 16C inland, 18C on the coast, and 8C in the mountains.

As of Monday, sunny weather is expected.

 


