December 31, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Estia application deadline loosened

By Nick Theodoulou031

Applications for the Estia programme will be accepted until December 31 – even with incomplete details, according to an announcement made by the finance ministry on Tuesday.

Submissions made by December 31 with incomplete data will be able to be completed March 31, 2020.

“The finance ministry can confirm that any applications for the Estia programme submitted by December 31 will be accepted, even with incomplete data and the absence of supporting documents,” the announcement said.

Meanwhile, only one in three eligible beneficiaries for the mortgage relief plan have submitted an application so far.

The Estia programme was proposed in the wake of the 2013 financial meltdown to help people with non-performing loans (NPLs) retain ownership of their main residence.

The plan would also contribute to the deleverage of Cypriot banks.

As part of the plan, borrowers would have their loan reduced by about 36 per cent of its value, with the taxpayer helping out and the bank taking a small hit.

Critics say that the plan rewards bad investment and sends the wrong message to those who paid off their loans in full.

 


