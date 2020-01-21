January 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cockfight photos from north cause stir on social media

By Evie Andreou089
Photo taken from Yeni Duzen

Activists have called on authorities to intervene after photos appeared on social media of men in the north holding roosters after cockfights, reports said on Tuesday.

According to Turkish Cypriot daily Yeni Duzen, animal rights activists and conservationists were irked after the photos were circulated on social media. They showed men posing holding roosters with comments such as “it was a good fight.”

Experts told the daily that offenders, if sentenced, could face up to one year in prison and/or fines.

In March 2017 customs found two roosters trained for cockfights in the car of a Greek Cypriot man who had crossed from the north. The man claimed the roosters belonged to a Turkish Cypriot friend of his who had forgotten them in his car.

The animals were delivered to the state veterinary services.


