Paphos municipality holds meetings on social projects

Social projects underway in Paphos are proceeding according to the planned timetables, according to an announcement from the municipality on Friday.

Two days of meetings concerning the construction of a multi- purpose social welfare centre and new planned ‘liner parks’ were held in Paphos this week, they announced.

The mayor of Paphos, Phedonas Phedonos, convened a site meeting at the multipurpose centre for social welfare, which is currently under construction, with the participation of the contractor, the relevant project participants and other local officials.

“The meeting found that the project, which has a total cost of €3.8m, is proceeding normally with the aim to open at the start of the new forthcoming school year on September 10, 2020.”

This impressive state-of-the-art centre is on Vasileos Konstantinou Street, in the area of Ayios Pavlos. The new centre will offer social and cultural activities, as well as care for infants and young children, a spokesperson said.

The three-storey centre will see two floors utilised as a children’s centre which will offer childcare for infants from four months up to pre-school age. This will include an afternoon childcare facility and a nursery. Children can be brought to the centre after school to eat and do their homework.

“The cost of hosting the children will be very low, as the project is designed to serve working mothers and young families.”

The top floor will be used as a day centre for elderly people and have a separate entrance. Older residents of Paphos will be able to enjoy all sorts of activities including, dancing, painting singing and crafting. They will also be able to buy affordable priced lunch.

In addition, Chrysanthos and Chrysanthos Architects presented the preliminary design of two new Paphos ‘linear parks’ (East and Northwest) at the municipal hall on Thursday, in the presence of councillors and representatives of the municipality of Paphos, Chlorakas, Emba and Mesogi, as well as the EAC, SAPA, CYTA and other officials.

“The two parks, with a total length of approximately 12,500 kilometres and a total cost of approximately €5.2 million, will frame the municipality of Paphos and form the natural boundaries with the communities of Chlorakas, Emba and Mesogi.”

A linear park is a park in an urban or suburban setting that is substantially longer than it is wide. They often use strips of public land next to canals, streams, electrical lines, highways and shorelines.

They are also described as greenways and in some towns and cities, many linear parks run through residential areas. Houses will face streets at the front, and back onto small linear parks containing a pathway, trees and grass.

The Paphos project includes both pedestrian and bicycle path, sports facilities, recreational areas, cafes, kiosks, playgrounds, open gyms, parking spaces of approximately 300, information points, toilet facilities and more, he added.

The projects also incorporates new technology such as, WI-FI and info points, as well as access to all areas for people with disabilities, streams, a number of dog walking paths, picnic areas and so on.