Music in Paphos

More live music events will be held this week on the island’s west coast as numerous bands and music ensembles take the stage, offering something for every taste; from jazz and soul to 70s rock covers.
On Tuesday March 10 two performances are scheduled. One is a clarinet, cello and piano trio playing at Technopolis 20. The other the quartet of Dennis Pol swinging to the sounds of gypsy jazz at Mare Mare Restaurant.
For an evening of jazz standards, the Jazz Triad will be performing a set on Wednesday night at Louis Ivi Mare Hotel infused with some of their own original fusion jazz compositions. Besides live performances, Tasos Gkoumas, Vasilis Prasodas and Rafael Kyriakides are currently recording their new CD, due for release this spring.
Down in Tala village, Raphael, the Prince of Soul, as his stage name has it, will be performing the world’s greatest hits in an evening of Motown, soul, pop, reggae, R&B, funk and dance club. “After his successful tour in UK and before he goes back to honour his commitments on another tour, we have the chance to enjoy his amazing concert, always offering something different to his shows and a fabulous buffet, it is an evening not to be missed,” says Kamares Club where he is performing on Thursday.
Part of the night is also a hot and cold buffet which you can dive into for €25, including the music entertainment by Raphael.
The following day, it’s time for some 70s, 80s and 90s music covered by popular local band Mid-Life Crisis. The five-piece rock band play well-known rock songs by the likes of AC/DC, David Bowie the Rolling Stones and their performance is sure to get you on your feet. Friday will see them stage a day time performance, playing at the Brewery in Peyia at 1pm.
More’s to come this weekend from newly-formed band The Kards, playing at Darcy’s Restaurant on Saturday, while on the same night there is an evening of country music and line dancing at Chlorakas Inn and piano classics from Philip Dyson at Technopolis 20 to choose from. For the month’ full agenda visit www.paphosmusiclovers.com
Talking Jazz
The Jazz Triad ensemble plays jazz standards. March 11. Louis Ivi Mare Hotel, Paphos. 8pm. Free
Raphael Prince of Soul
Live performance of Motown, R&B, soul and more. March 12. Kamares Club, Tala, Paphos. 7.30pm. €25 including buffet. Tel: 99-380182
Mid Life Crisis
70s,80s and 90s cover rock band perform live. March 13. The Brewery, Peyia, Paphos. 1pm
Piano Classics
With Philip Dyson. March 14. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €12
Country Music and Line Dancing
With Sarah Jane and Jo Allsop. March 14. The Railway Inn, Paphos. 5pm. €15 including a buffet
The Kards
New band covering a wide number of artists, including Rina Turner, Blondie, T Rex, The Beatles, ELO, Eric Clapton, Queen, Stereophonics, Status Quo, Dusty Springfield, Gloria Gaynor, Prince and the Swing Blue Jeans. March 14. Darcy’s Restaurant, Paphos. 3pm