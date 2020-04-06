April 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Business

Coronavirus: Rotational closures at Bank of Cyprus branches

By George Psyllides055

In a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the Bank of Cyprus said Monday it would be implementing rotating closures of branches depending on the needs in each area.

In a statement on Monday, the lender said the branches will be closed to the public, but staff would continue to work, putting priority on processing borrowers’ applications for suspension of loan payments until the end of the year.

The bank said it will announce the closure schedule in all its branches although some last-minute changes may exist depending on daily developments.

Bank of Cyprus said it would continue to take all safety measures within its branches, constantly making new arrangements in an effort to limit the spread of the virus.

However, the bank said, whatever the measures, the safest and fastest way for customers was through its online services.

At its branches, Bank of Cyprus gives priority to vulnerable groups between 8am and 9am. Staff also take customers’ temperature at the entrance and provide antiseptic at the entrance.

Plexiglass shields have also been installed to protect tellers and special marks have been placed on the floor so that people can keep their distance.

 

 

 



Related posts

Coronavirus: Land development corporation announces loan payment freeze

Elias Hazou

Coronavirus: Central Bank tells banks not to compound interest during loan repayment freeze

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Coronavirus: Economic impact likely to be painful and long-lasting

CM Guest Columnist

Coronavirus: Expect economic pain, the only question is how much?

George Koumoullis

Finance ministry welcomes Fitch review of Cyprus (updated)

Staff Reporter

Hellenic Bank finalising measures to boost households and businesses

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign