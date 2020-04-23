April 23, 2020

Prompt payment of benefits should be next on Mr Kokkinos’ agenda

Maternity benefits can take up to 8 months according to HS

The Deputy Minister is to be commended (and all those in his Department) for working at such speed to get the new systems up and running.

It is now time to tackle the national disgrace that is, payments of all kinds of benefits.

We know maternity benefits can take 6-8 months; sickness benefits are often received AFTER the claimant has recovered and returned to work; unemployment benefits can take 3-6 months. The pension system is a joke, you cannot obtain a forecast before you retire and the current application process (for a non complicated claim) is a minimum of 6 months, The worst case I know of is 4 years from date of application.

What does the government expect people to do in the interim? Borrow from relatives/neighbours etc while bills accumulate? The problem is that the people administering these systems tend not to need them, so they have no incentive or interest in speeding up the process.

Mr Kokkinos, please make this your next priority.

HS

