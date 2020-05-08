Coronavirus: Anastasiades says concerns over schools opening are understandable but not justified

President Nicos Anastasiades on Friday said that concerns of parents, teachers and other on the reopening of schools were understandable but not justified since decisions were made on the basis of epidemiological data, scientific advisers’ final views and strict adherence with health protection protocols.

All these were necessary prerequisites for implementing the decision for resumption of all levels of education, Anastasiades said in a televised address.

Anastasiades said the government would never become a part of taking backward stepss. He stressed that the concerns expressed were fully understandable but were not justified as everything depended on the epidemiological conditions at the time of implementation of the decision “and always on the basis of the advice given by the scientific team”.

Some members of the team said on Thursday they had been surprised by the decision to open the schools on May 21, leading to some speculation that there was a difference of opinion between the scientific advisers and the state on the issue.

Anastasaides said that in his previous address on April 29 on the gradual lifting of restrictive measures he had said that decisions on the gradual lifting of measures both in the first or the second phase would “absolutely depend on the epidemiological indices and the scientific team’s recommendations.”

“Taking into account current epidemiological conditions, the recommendations of the scientific team, the time needed to prepare school units, teachers, parents and other involved parties, the government decided that all levels of education resume operations as of May 21, which is the start date of the second phase of the lifting of restrictive measures,” he added.

“I wish to be clear the epidemiological situation, the final views of scientific advisors and the strict adherence of health protection protocols of educators, children and everyone in their immediate environment are necessary prerequisites for the implementation of the above decision, as well as of all the other measures which have been announced.”

Anastasiades also pointed out that “concerns expressed were absolutely understandable but were not justified since everything “and I wish to repeat this emphatically”, depends on the epidemiological conditions of the time and always on the basis of the scientific team’s advice.”

“I wish to emphatically stress that both the government and myself personally, will not allow for everything achieved through timely decisions, your sacrifice and the spirit of unity which prevailed, to be destroyed,” he underlined.

He also stressed that “safeguarding the health, life and prosperity of citizens was and continues to be our priority.”

The government, he concluded, “will never be part of taking steps backwards.”





