May 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

New bus terminal for Paphos

By Bejay Browne028

Work is underway to construct a transit station on the Tombs of the Kings Road in Paphos.

The work marks the start of the implementation of the project ‘Creation of a network of public transport and public hygiene infrastructures in Paphos and Geroskipou’, the municipality said.

The total expenditure will be €7.61m.

The Build-Operate-Transfer project includes the creation of a large modern bus terminal in the area “Karavella” and two transit and bus parking spaces, one on Tombs of the Kings road and the second in the parking lot of the archaeological park at Limanaki, Paphos harbour.

The project also includes the creation and installation of 196 ‘smart’ bus stops in Paphos and Geroskipou, and the creation of 30 modern public sanitation spaces.

The construction is expected to be completed within 18 months. The contractor will operate the system for five years.



