May 19, 2020

Gordian Holdings suspends foreclosure proceedings until August 31

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
gogordian gordian holdings

Further to the latest decision of the Association of Cyprus Banks to extend the suspension period of foreclosure proceedings until August 31, 2020, Gordian Holdings Limited announces, with immediate effect, the suspension of foreclosure proceedings for the same period, i.e. until August 31, 2020.



