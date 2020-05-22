May 22, 2020

Three arrested for theft of €12,000 from car in Paphos

By Gina Agapiou00

Three people were arrested on Friday on suspicion of stealing €12,000 from the car of an architect in Paphos last week.

According to the police, the suspects admitted to the offence and gave the money back.

They were arrested in Episkopi at the British sovereign base area and were expected to be handed over to Paphos CID on Friday.

The 52-year-old architect had reported to the police on May 11, that the money he had withdrawn from the bank to pay his employees were stolen from the open window in his car. The car was parked in Agapinoros street in Yeroskipou.

Paphos police arrived at the scene to collect evidence. They took advantage of the CCTV cameras in the area to identify the suspects.



