June 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Healthcare

What you need to know about inpatient care under Gesy

The main principle of Gesy is the patient's right to freely choose the provider of his or her choice

The health ministry on Monday issued a question and answer announcement explaining how the public can access inpatient care under Gesy.

  1. How will I be informed about which hospitals offer inpatient care under Gesy?

The hospitals that have signed a contract with HIO for the provision of in-hospital health care will be presented on the website of the organisation. This list will be regularly updated.

  1. Will I be able to freely choose the hospital from which I want to receive inpatient health care services?

Yes, the main principle of Gesy is the patient’s right to freely choose the provider of his or her choice. However, in order to provide inpatient care within Gesy, the hospital as well as the treating physician must both participate in Gesy. Therefore, before receiving the service, the beneficiary must ensure that these two conditions are met.

  1. Who will refer me to a hospital for inpatient health care?

The referral for inpatient health care is made by personal (GPs) and specialist physicians. Referral to a hospital can also be made from one hospital to another.

  1. Which inpatient health care services are not part of Gesy?

As a rule, Gesy covers all the medically necessary services that need inpatient care, except cosmetic surgery.

  1. What does the beneficiary pay for inpatient health care?

There is no co-payment in inpatient care. The hospital can only charge the patient for staying in a single room.

  1. Who will decide which admission to inpatient health care will be a priority?

The treating doctors and the hospitals will give priority to emergencies.

  1. How will I be informed which hospital has availability (free beds) so that I can go there?

In order to receive inpatient care, the beneficiary must have a referral issued by the treating physician, who will also inform him/her about the availability of the hospital.

  1. Will the hospitals issue prescriptions or referrals after the patient is discharged?

The necessary referrals for a visit to a specialist, laboratory, and diagnostic tests as well as prescriptions for medicines will be issued.

  1. What will be registered in my medical file for inpatient services?

Diagnosis, activities, DRG and consumables related to the beneficiary’s inpatient treatment are registered in the Gesy information system. This information will be available in the medical history of the beneficiary which is accessible through the beneficiary portal.

  1. Will the drugs of the second phase be included in the Gesy list from June 1?

Pharmaceuticals and medical equipment/consumables of the second phase will continue to be reimbursed and provided as is done so far by public hospital pharmacies.

The list of private hospitals that joined Gesy so far:

Nicosia:

Aretaeio Hospital

Apollonion Hopsital

Mother and Child Medical Centre

Vyrides Clinic

Ophthalmos Eye and Laser Centre

European Medical Clinic

Nicosia Polyclinic

Limassol:

Mediterranean Hospital of Cyprus

Limassol Clinic

Zoodochou Pigi Polyclinic

Limassol Medical Centre

Ayioi Anargyroi

Larnaca:

Sotiros Clinic

Saint Raphael Private Hospital

S.K. Sergiou Orthopedic & Surgical Clinic

Timios Stavros Hospital

M.A. Evgeniou Clinic

Nea Polycliniki Faneromenis

Obstetrics & Gynecology Clinic Saint George

Paphos:

Evangelismos Hospital

Iasis Medical Centre

Saint George & Blue Cross private hospital

Elpis Medical Centre

Royal Artemis Clinic

Famagusta:
Santa Marina Polyclinic

Paralimni Polyclinic Leto

Napa Olympic

 

 



