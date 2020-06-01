What you need to know about inpatient care under Gesy

The health ministry on Monday issued a question and answer announcement explaining how the public can access inpatient care under Gesy.
- How will I be informed about which hospitals offer inpatient care under Gesy?
The hospitals that have signed a contract with HIO for the provision of in-hospital health care will be presented on the website of the organisation. This list will be regularly updated.
- Will I be able to freely choose the hospital from which I want to receive inpatient health care services?
Yes, the main principle of Gesy is the patient’s right to freely choose the provider of his or her choice. However, in order to provide inpatient care within Gesy, the hospital as well as the treating physician must both participate in Gesy. Therefore, before receiving the service, the beneficiary must ensure that these two conditions are met.
- Who will refer me to a hospital for inpatient health care?
The referral for inpatient health care is made by personal (GPs) and specialist physicians. Referral to a hospital can also be made from one hospital to another.
- Which inpatient health care services are not part of Gesy?
As a rule, Gesy covers all the medically necessary services that need inpatient care, except cosmetic surgery.
- What does the beneficiary pay for inpatient health care?
There is no co-payment in inpatient care. The hospital can only charge the patient for staying in a single room.
- Who will decide which admission to inpatient health care will be a priority?
The treating doctors and the hospitals will give priority to emergencies.
- How will I be informed which hospital has availability (free beds) so that I can go there?
In order to receive inpatient care, the beneficiary must have a referral issued by the treating physician, who will also inform him/her about the availability of the hospital.
- Will the hospitals issue prescriptions or referrals after the patient is discharged?
The necessary referrals for a visit to a specialist, laboratory, and diagnostic tests as well as prescriptions for medicines will be issued.
- What will be registered in my medical file for inpatient services?
Diagnosis, activities, DRG and consumables related to the beneficiary’s inpatient treatment are registered in the Gesy information system. This information will be available in the medical history of the beneficiary which is accessible through the beneficiary portal.
- Will the drugs of the second phase be included in the Gesy list from June 1?
Pharmaceuticals and medical equipment/consumables of the second phase will continue to be reimbursed and provided as is done so far by public hospital pharmacies.
The list of private hospitals that joined Gesy so far:
Nicosia:
Aretaeio Hospital
Apollonion Hopsital
Mother and Child Medical Centre
Vyrides Clinic
Ophthalmos Eye and Laser Centre
European Medical Clinic
Nicosia Polyclinic
Limassol:
Mediterranean Hospital of Cyprus
Limassol Clinic
Zoodochou Pigi Polyclinic
Limassol Medical Centre
Ayioi Anargyroi
Larnaca:
Sotiros Clinic
Saint Raphael Private Hospital
S.K. Sergiou Orthopedic & Surgical Clinic
Timios Stavros Hospital
M.A. Evgeniou Clinic
Nea Polycliniki Faneromenis
Obstetrics & Gynecology Clinic Saint George
Paphos:
Evangelismos Hospital
Iasis Medical Centre
Saint George & Blue Cross private hospital
Elpis Medical Centre
Royal Artemis Clinic
Famagusta:
Santa Marina Polyclinic
Paralimni Polyclinic Leto
Napa Olympic