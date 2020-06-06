June 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police intercept two groups of migrants

By Peter Michael00
File photo: migrant reception camp in Kokkinotrimithia

Police found two groups of migrants crossing illegally from the north near Athienou on Saturday.

The first group of migrants were six men from Iraq and Syria, and when questioned by police about where they crossed, the migrants failed to explain.

The six men were taken to the Pournara migrant camp near Kokkinotrimithia.

The second group of 30 were found just after 6:30am crossing in the same area. Police took them to the Athienou station for examinations and will later transfer them to Pournara camp.



Related posts

People before profit, ombudswoman says in report on Dali asphalt plants

Peter Michael

Our View: The price of protecting mortgage defaulters could prove very costly  

CM: Our View

Returned artworks to be exhibited from June 16

Evie Andreou

House passes shop-hours regulation back to govt

Andria Kades

House passes supplementary budget to cover employment schemes (Update 2)

George Psyllides

Akinci asks for firefighting help, Anastasiades sends three aircraft  

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign