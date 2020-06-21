June 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

680 booked for traffic offences

By Katy Turner067

More than 680 people were booked for traffic violations on Saturday during a police operation in all towns to crack down road offences.

According to the police of over 680 offences, 374 referred to speeding and 28 drunk driving.

One car was confiscated as were six motorbikes, a quad bike and a moped.



Related posts

Arrest after child porn found on phone

Katy Turner

Coronavirus: 297 tests taken on airport arrivals on Saturday (updated)

Katy Turner

Coronavirus: Checkpoints open but some report problems (updated)

Katy Turner

Drunk driver arrested for causing accident

Katy Turner

Two arrests after stolen cheque cashed

Katy Turner

New stimulus package could fall flat

Kyriacos Iacovides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign