July 8, 2020

GoDeals: Surprise property prices from GoGordian

GoGordian is offering discounted prices on 33 different properties, starting from €15,000. The company is offering plots for sale across the island with 17 available properties in Paphos, nine in Nicosia, three in Limassol, two in Larnaca, and two in Famagusta.

GoGordian’s GoGeals give ample choices to any interested parties, particularly young couples who are looking to build their first home. This has been revitalised after the government’s scheme to support homeownership and is why the selected deals include plots of land as well as residential and commercial properties.

The areas included in the GoDeals can be seen below broken down by city:

● Paphos: Emba, Tala, Paphos, Peyeia, Stroumbi, Peristerona, Tsada, Skoulloi, Pano Arodes, Polemi, Souskiou, Tremithousa, and Polis Chrysochou. The cheapest property in Paphos is a plot of land in Tsada at €25,000.

● Nicosia: Strovolos, Lakatamia, Pera, Mammari, Malounda, Ayios Theodoros Soleas, Nisou. The cheapest plot of land is in Pera at €15,000, while the most expensive one is in Strovolos at €200,000.

● Limassol: two plots of land in Ayios Georgios and Ayios Amvrosios respectively, and 1 double commercial plot of land within Limassol municipality. Prices range from €50,000 to €621,000.

● Larnaca: one plot of land in Tersefanou and one in Mazotos. Prices range from €160,000 to €275,000.

● Famagusta: one plot of land in Deryneia at €170,000 and one half-finished residential development in Avgorou available for €360,000.

All GoDeals can be viewed on the GoGordian website: www.gogordian.com/lp/go-deals For more information contact GoGordian on 7777 5656 or [email protected]



