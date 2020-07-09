July 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Complaints about doctors must be properly filed says medical association

By Jonathan Shkurko

Stung by growing numbers of complaints about doctors appearing on social media, the ethics committee of the Pancyprian Medical Association (PIS) said on Thursday there are set procedures for the public to file any grievances or complaints.

“The right of every patient and citizen to file a complaint is indisputable. However, there are specific procedures that must be followed,” a PIS statement said.

PIS reminded that doctors must follow the same procedures as patients and follow the organisation’s guidelines should they have a complaint regarding a colleague.

“According to the Medical Code of Ethics, doctors must maintain a relationship of integrity and generosity with their fellow colleagues and refrain from any actions that may prejudice their dignity or their rights,” the statement said.

PIS added that doctors also have a moral obligation to defend the professional standing of their colleagues against any defamation or criticism.

“The basic premise is that any complaint must be substantiated. The disclosure of unsubstantiated misconduct by doctors may constitute an offence in itself as it offends the entire medical community,” the association said, quoting the Medical Code of Ethics.

PIS noted that in case a doctor is suspected of a criminal offence, a formal complaint must be submitted to the relevant authorities and to the police.

Patients with complaints concerning possible misconduct by doctors should call 22316874 or 2231681222, visit the dedicated section on the PIS website (https://cyma.eu/2017/) or send an email  to [email protected]

 



