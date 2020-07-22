All about the magic of horse riding on the island | Andrey Nefyodov

Sunset horse riding on the beach?
That’s right! Imagination & dreams turn into reality on this beautiful island which is full of hidden treasures. To learn more about these experiences, join me for an interview with the wonderful equestrienne DEE from the Curium Equestrian Centre in Limassol, Cyprus.
Here is what you need to know: The most popular Equestrian (Horse Riding) Sports are: dressage, show jumping and eventing; Eventing (also known as three day eventing or horse trials) is an equestrian event where a single horse and rider combine and compete against other competitors across the three disciplines of dressage, cross-country, and show jumping. Dressage. The actual word “dressage” is French and evolved from the verb dresseur meaning to train. Dressage is a unique discipline for riding a horse, sometimes referred as “dancing with horses’. In a dressage test, horse and rider are judged on how well they can perform a series of prescribed movements. Show jumping, also known as “stadium jumping”, “open jumping”, or simply “jumping”, is a part of a group of English riding equestrian events that also includes dressage, eventing, hunters, and equitation. Jumping classes are commonly seen at horse shows throughout the world, including the Olympics.
Show jumping is the most popular horse riding discipline in Cyprus. What age is the best to start and were to start :
1. Google for Equestrian centre or horse riding centre.
2. Go try it out and find the coach you get to “Click” with 😉
3. Start easy – no rush, feel safe! Safety first!
4. Enjoy the ride. For kids: Usually horse riding classes start from age of 4
. Classes are very much controlled. On a small pony. Its a good way to learn coordination, balance and to get physically stronger. Once children get older it is amazing way to teach them respect for animals and to appreciate nature. Children gain confidence.
For adults:
Learn new things about your body. Learn to control your body. Anyone can do it and enjoy! Cyprus and horse riding: Incredible weather conditions: beautiful sunshine, everything is dry and horses clean 🙂 Have a ride and go to swim! Everything is near by..
Horse riding is affordable sport: own your horse or rent it for one ride and go for the classes.
Community: meet amazing and passionate people at the centres that share the interests and enjoy life. Book your ride at the Curium equestrian centre: https://curiumequestriancentre.busine…
Follow Andrey Nefyodov on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cyprus.anot…