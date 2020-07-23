July 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Turkey issues new Navtex to override one Cyprus issued for Russian exercise

By Elias Hazou00
File photo: Russia navy

Turkey on Thursday issued a notice to mariners, or Navtex, with which it sought to override and annul a Navtex previously issued by Cyprus in the latter’s Search and Rescue Region.

The notice issued by the Antalya Navtex station concerns a rocket test firing exercise by the Russian navy scheduled for August 18.

The area of the planned exercise lies in waters south of the Greek island of Kastellorizo and falls within Cyprus’ Search and Rescue Region – which also happens to coincide with the Nicosia Flight Information Region.

Earlier, the Russian navy had sought and secured permission from Cyprus to conduct the wargames, and Cyprus published the relevant Navtex.

In response, Turkey has now issued a counter-Navtex for the same exercise by the Russian navy, conveying the message that only it has jurisdiction in the area, not Cyprus.



