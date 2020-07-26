July 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Four new cases announced on Sunday (updated)

By Katy Turner02251

Four new cases of Covid-19 were identified on Sunday, bringing the total to 1,057, the ministry of health said.

Two of the cases were people who took the test on their own initiative after recently returning from abroad, which were among 38 samples.

They were a couple who had recently returned from Holland, a category B country. They returned to the island on July 17 and carried out tests at the airport which were negative. They later took a test through a private lab, both of which came back positive.

From 85 tests carried out through contact tracing one new case was found, who had been in contact with one of the three cases identified on Thursday. This is the fifth person in a cluster stemming from a case identified on Tuesday. They are all from Wagamama at the Limassol marina.

Both Wagamama and Costa Coffee, where a case was also identified, issued statements on Sunday that their premises had been disinfected and new staff brought in. The same person worked at both locations and was included in Saturday’s numbers.

The final case was among 168 tests carried out after patients were told to have a test by their doctor. He was about to have surgery.

In addition the following tests were carried out without finding a positive case: 473 on airline passengers and repatriates, 50 tests on those who returned to work during the second and third phase of easing of lockdown, and 98 tests at state hospital labs.



