July 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Two new cases in the north

By Katy Turner057

Two new coronavirus cases were detected in the north on Saturday, both of which were arrivals from overseas, from a total of 1,179 tests.

Of the two passengers one arrived by sea and one by air.

The two bring the total of Covid-19 cases in the north to 133 while four people have died from the virus.



