August 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Paws/animal welfare

LOST

By CM Guest Columnist00

Male 1 year old missing since 9th of July.

Help him find his way to his loving home by contacting his owner, Theodora Evangelou on 99-989058



Related posts

How to treat an infected paw on a dog

CM Guest Columnist

10 mistakes that shorten your pet’s life

CM Guest Columnist

Veterinarians debunk 15 dog myths

CM Guest Columnist

12 things your dog doesn’t like about you

CM Guest Columnist

100 years of breeding changed these popular dog breeds

CM Guest Columnist

Veterinarians debunk 13 cat myths

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign