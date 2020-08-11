August 11, 2020

Jet2 resuming flights to Cyprus from August 17

By Nick Theodoulou0539

Jet2 is set to resume flights to Cyprus from August 17 as there is “clear demand” from the British market, the airline said on Tuesday.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2, said that: “We are delighted to be recommencing our flights and holidays programme to Cyprus from 17th August and looking at the demand it’s very clear just how much our customers are looking forward to their well-deserved holidays in the Cypriot sunshine.

“These have been incredibly uncertain and difficult times for everyone, and we have been busy looking after our customers and doing the right thing for them.”

The airline had previously said that the checks, requiring a negative test on arrival, meant Cyprus was not conducive to package tourism from the British market.

Both Paphos and Larnaca airports are set to receive Jet2 flights from next week, currently understood to be arriving from Birmingham, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds-Bradford, Manchester, Newcastle, London Stansted, and East Midlands (Derby).

Flights to Larnaca are scheduled to begin on August 17 and Paphos on August 18.

The UK was placed into category B on August 1, making travel arrangements easier but still requiring a negative PCR test dated not more than 72 hours old.

All passengers, regardless of the category of the country they are arriving from, are required to apply for CyprusFlightPass (https://cyprusflightpass.gov.cy/) within 24 hours of their departure. They must fill out the form online and present it before boarding the aircraft and upon their arrival in Cyprus.



