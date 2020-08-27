August 27, 2020

Man jailed for six years for possession of firearms

A 48-year-old man was jailed for six years in Larnaca on Thursday after he was found guilty of possession of firearms, including two assault rifles, and ammunition.

The defendant was arrested on February 13 after a police search of his home in Livadia found an army issue G3 assault rifle and 200 rounds packed in a box, an AK-47, a loaded Colt Python 357 Magnum revolver, and another loaded revolver of unknown make.

Officers also seized two AK-47 magazines, one loaded with 20 rounds, and 199 rounds of various calibres.

In his car, police found a pepper spray and a taser.

The 48-year-old told police his partner at a real estate company had given him the weapons two years ago.

He also gave authorities details about a bag of arms his partner had hidden elsewhere.

He claimed he had the pepper spray and the taser for protection.

The court said the defendant has two prior convictions in connection with car arson, theft, and forgery.

He was jailed in June this year for eight months for a burglary he committed in 2017.

The criminal court said it took into account the defendant’s immediate admission, his confession, and remorse.

The court also noted his cooperation with police and readiness to be used as a prosecution witness against the provider of the arms.



