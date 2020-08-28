August 28, 2020

Transfer of Larnaca fuel terminals to be completed in a year

By George Psyllides0163
Photo: Christos Theodorides)

The transfer of fuel terminals to Vasilikos and the demolition of existing facilities in Larnaca are expected to be completed in a year’s time, a meeting heard on Friday.

Stakeholders participated in a meeting at the presidential palace with President Nicos Anastasiades during which they reviewed the progress in the long-standing issue that has been plaguing Larnaca residents for decades.

The meeting heard that fuel companies EKO and Petrolina have completed work for the transfer of their fuel terminals to Vasilikos and have either submitted or will soon submit applications for permits to demolish their installations in Larnaca.

The entire process is expected to be completed in the summer of 2021.

The companies and the port authority have also completed the necessary studies for the transfer of the gas facilities and a meeting will be scheduled for final decisions.

Decisions regarding the gas facilities are expected before the end of this year. In the meantime, companies will continue to work on the necessary infrastructure at Vasilikos.

Gas facilities are expected to take longer to be completed as significant modifications were needed before their operation. The labour inspection department had said that would mean significant changes to licensing and cause considerable delays in reassessing safety regulations and requirements.

Anastasiades will meet the Larnaca mayor and a delegation of the municipal council to discuss the matter.



