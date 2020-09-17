September 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Suspect given more time to answer manslaughter charge

By George Psyllides00
Paphos district court

A 38-year-old Russian man on Thursday asked for more time to answer a manslaughter charge relating to the stabbing death of a Ukrainian man in July in Paphos.

The court adjourned for September 30, ordering the defendant to remain in custody until then.

The 38-year-old has been charged in the death of Igor Kamanets who was stabbed on July 15 but failed to go to hospital until around 72 hours later.

Kamanets was taken to Paphos general hospital with a wound to his stomach, bruises and kidney failure. He died on July 24.

He had told officers he was walking on Apostolou Pavlou Avenue in Kato Paphos on July 15 at 11pm when he was stabbed during an altercation but he did not reveal the identity of the suspect, whom, as it turned out later, he knew.

His partner named the suspect after Kamanets’ death, saying he did not wish to tell them the truth about what had happened because he did not want the police to be involved for his own reasons.

Both his partner and brother picked out the suspect from a police line-up, as the person named by the 46-year-old.

A friend, who was present at the scene of the altercation, also picked the suspect from the police line-up.

Police are still seeking a second suspect who was with the defendant during the incident.



