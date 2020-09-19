September 19, 2020

AEL move to top of the table after Karmiotissa win

Danilo, centre celebrates after grabbing the opening goal

AEL defeated Karmiotissa by 3-1 and moved to the top of the table, at least until tomorrows games,  with nine points.

It was a confident performance by AEL who were by far the better team for most of the game.

They took the lead through Danilo but their lead lasted just a couple of minutes as their former player Sassi, equalized.

Ten minutes after the restart AEL regained the lead through Torres and sealed the three with Mmaee in the 87th minute.

 

 



Staff Reporter

