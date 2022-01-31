January 31, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Weather gradually returning to seasonal norm

By Nick Theodoulou0252
square2
Snow-covered trees on Troodos over the weekend

The met office has said that the weather is expected to remain stable over the next few days with temperatures slightly rising and reaching seasonal norms by Friday.

January’s rainfall meanwhile surpassed its monthly average to reach 156 per cent, a rise of 11 per cent over the past three days, according to local weather reports.

Data released showed that this month’s rainfall amounted to 159.4mm compared to the average of 102.4mm.

Pano Panagia topped the charts with a 193 per cent rise of normal levels, surging from 141.8mm usually to 294.9mm of rain this month.

Monday night was due to be partly cloudy with a chance of light rains while the mountains can expect light snow and sleet. Temperatures of 3°C inland, about 7°C along the coasts and -2°C in the higher regions are expected, along with winds of three on the Beaufort scale.

On Tuesday, temperatures are expected to rise to 13°C inland, 15°C on the coast and 2°C at the higher reaches.

 

 

Related Posts

Coronavirus: University teaching union to appeal court ruling on vaccination

Elias Hazou

World’s largest cruise liner docks in Limassol

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: Tuesday’s free testing sites for eligible groups

Staff Reporter

Cyprus seeking carbon neutrality by 2050

Gina Agapiou

Soldiers save puppies in buffer zone

Nick Theodoulou

Two men sought for assault

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign