Coronavirus: Rapid testing sites for Saturday

A total of 67 free rapid testing sites for coronavirus for eligible groups will operate nationwide on Saturday, the health ministry announced.
Eligible for a free rapid testing are people fully vaccinated against the virus who have yet to receive a booster, those who received the booster, as well as those in between the first and second dose of the vaccine.
In all cases a vaccination card must be shown.
Also eligible are minors aged 6 and over, teenagers aged 12 to 17 who do not have consent from their parents/guardians to be vaccinated, and anyone over 18 who can show medical proof (a certificate) exempting them from vaccination.
Exempt from paying for a rapid test are also people who have contracted and recovered from the virus within the last 90 days, who must have a certificate to prove it.
In addition to the mentioned certificates, people must also carry identification documents such as ID card, passport etc.
|District
|Location
|Operating hours
|Telephone
|Limassol
(18 sites)
|My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to “Public” store)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall
|9 am – 6 pm
|99790687
|Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasogeia (hotel lobby)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK), ‘Tassos Papadopoulos’ building
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|99790687
|Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia
|9 am – 6 pm
|99177224
|Conference Centre of Kolossi (close to Apostolos Loukas Church)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94057623
|Germasogeia municipal parking area, (former ‘Skaros’ Tavern)
|9 am – 5 pm
|96678224
|IC’ (Ayios Spyridonas) Primary School, 18 Miltonos Street
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|99942219
|D’ Primary School of Limassol (55, Misiaouli and Kavazoglou Street)
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|99365616
|Tricherousa 26th Primary School
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|96812424
|K’ Primary School, Ayios Panteleimonas
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|99154344
|Ayios Athanasios Municipality building, underground parking area
|8:30 am – 5 pm
|99965920
|Palodia Community Council
|9 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Multifunctional Centre of Pyrgos, Lemesos
|9 am – 6 pm
|99969931
|Trachoni Community Council
|9 am – 1 pm
|96659317
|Pelendri Community Council
|9 am – 12 pm
|77774400
|Sports Centre “Glafkos Clerides”, Agros
|1 pm – 5 pm
|77774400
|Former Cooperative Bank of Pachna Hall
|10 am – 3 pm
|77774400
|Larnaca
(10 sites)
|Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Multifunctional social centre of Larnaka (former Community Centre)
|9 am – 6 pm
|96678224
|Makariou Housing Community Council, Kamares area, Larnaka (5 Ayios Vasileios Street)
|9 am – 6 pm
|99146623
|Former Cooperative Bank of Aradippou (parking area)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Livadia Community Clinic
|9 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Dromolaxia – Meneou Municipal Amphitheatre
|9 am – 6 pm
|96678224
|Xylotymbou Old Market Building
|9 am – 6 pm
|70000166
|Mosfiloti Community Clinic
|9 am – 6 pm
|99965920
|Xylofagou Cutlural Hall (next to the roundabout)
|9 am – 6 pm
|99742888
|Zygi Community Council
|9 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Nicosia
(25 sites)
|Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Nicosia Mall
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Ayios Dometios Municipality (event hall)
|9 am – 6 pm
|96625766
|Ayios Spyridonas Church, Lefkosia (behind the Police Station of Lykavitos)
|9 am – 6 pm
|96625766
|Ayios Georgios Church, Latsia
|9 am – 6 pm
|99365616
|Panagia Evangelistria Church, Palouriotissa
|9 am – 6 pm
|99742888
|Tis tou Theou Sofias Church, Strovolos
|9 am – 6 pm
|94056785
|Dali Community Clinic
|9 am – 6 pm
|96678224
|Anthoupoli Old Community Clinic (next to the Community Council)
|9 am – 6 pm
|96812424
|Ayios Charalambos Church hall, Yeri
|9 am – 6 pm
|99969931
|Ayios Demetrios Church, Akropolis
|9 am – 6 pm
|99154344
|Ayios Andreas Church, Aglandjia
|9 am – 6 pm
|96659317
|Ayia Paraskevi Church, Lakatamia
|9 am – 6 pm
|96659317
|Neo Plaza Retail and Fun Park, Kokkinotrimithia
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|99965920
|Lakatamia Municipal Gallery
|9 am – 6 pm
|99965920
|European University Cyprus (East Wing, Ground Floor)
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Psimolofou Community Clinic
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Palaiometocho Community Clinic
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Astromeritis Community Council
|9 am – 6 pm
|99146623
|Youth Multifunctional Centre, Evrychou (former Cooperative Bank)
|9 am – 5 pm
|77774400
|Pera Chorio Nisou Community Council
|9 am – 6 pm
|96812424
|Ayia Varvara Community Council
|9 am – 6 pm
|70000166
|Klirou Community Council
|9 am – 1 pm
|99969931
|Arediou Community Council
|2 pm – 6 pm
|99969931
|Pyrgos Tyllirias Community Council
|1:30 pm – 5 pm
|77774400
|Paphos
(8 sites)
|Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance)
|9 am – 6 pm
|77774400
|Hadjimitsi Residence (behind Geroskipou Municipal Hall)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94057623
|Former District Officer Residence
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Timi Community Clinic
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|26100377
|“Vrisi ton Pegiotisson” Square, Peyia
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Multifunctional hall of Emba Community Council
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Tsada Community Council Square
|9 am – 1 pm
|99177224
|Giolou Community Clinic
|2 pm – 5 pm
|99177224
|Famagusta
(6 sites)
|Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area)
|9 am – 6 pm
|94041843
|Agia Napa Church, Agia Napa
|9 am – 5 pm
|96659317
|“Onisilos” Union, Sotira
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|99154344
|Frenaros Community Council
|8:30 am – 6 pm
|96659317
|Vrysoulles – Acheritou Community Clinic
|8:30 am – 1 pm
|77774400
|Achna Forest Community Clinic
|2 pm – 6 pm
|77774400