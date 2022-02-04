February 4, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Rapid testing sites for Saturday

By Staff Reporter016
A total of 67 free rapid testing sites for coronavirus for eligible groups will operate nationwide on Saturday, the health ministry announced.

Eligible for a free rapid testing are people fully vaccinated against the virus who have yet to receive a booster, those who received the booster, as well as those in between the first and second dose of the vaccine.

In all cases a vaccination card must be shown.

Also eligible are minors aged 6 and over, teenagers aged 12 to 17 who do not have consent from their parents/guardians to be vaccinated, and anyone over 18 who can show medical proof (a certificate) exempting them from vaccination.

Exempt from paying for a rapid test are also people who have contracted and recovered from the virus within the last 90 days, who must have a certificate to prove it.

In addition to the mentioned certificates, people must also carry identification documents such as ID card, passport etc.

 

District Location Operating hours Telephone
Limassol

(18 sites)

 My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to “Public” store) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall 9 am – 6 pm 99790687
Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasogeia (hotel lobby) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK), ‘Tassos Papadopoulos’ building 8:30 am – 6 pm 99790687
Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia 9 am – 6 pm 99177224
Conference Centre of Kolossi (close to Apostolos Loukas Church) 9 am – 6 pm 94057623
Germasogeia municipal parking area, (former ‘Skaros’ Tavern) 9 am – 5 pm 96678224
IC’ (Ayios Spyridonas) Primary School, 18 Miltonos Street 8:30 am – 6 pm 99942219
D’ Primary School of Limassol (55, Misiaouli and Kavazoglou Street) 8:30 am – 6 pm 99365616
Tricherousa 26th Primary School 8:30 am – 6 pm 96812424
K’ Primary School, Ayios Panteleimonas 8:30 am – 6 pm 99154344
Ayios Athanasios Municipality building, underground parking area 8:30 am – 5 pm 99965920
Palodia Community Council 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Multifunctional Centre of Pyrgos, Lemesos 9 am – 6 pm 99969931
Trachoni Community Council 9 am – 1 pm 96659317
Pelendri Community Council 9 am – 12 pm 77774400
Sports Centre “Glafkos Clerides”, Agros 1 pm – 5 pm 77774400
Former Cooperative Bank of Pachna Hall 10 am – 3 pm 77774400
Larnaca

(10 sites)

 Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Multifunctional social centre of Larnaka (former Community Centre) 9 am – 6 pm 96678224
Makariou Housing Community Council, Kamares area, Larnaka (5 Ayios Vasileios Street) 9 am – 6 pm 99146623
Former Cooperative Bank of Aradippou (parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Livadia Community Clinic 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Dromolaxia – Meneou Municipal Amphitheatre 9 am – 6 pm 96678224
Xylotymbou Old Market Building 9 am – 6 pm 70000166
Mosfiloti Community Clinic 9 am – 6 pm 99965920
Xylofagou Cutlural Hall (next to the roundabout) 9 am – 6 pm 99742888
Zygi Community Council 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Nicosia

(25 sites)

 Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Nicosia Mall 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Ayios Dometios Municipality (event hall) 9 am – 6 pm 96625766
Ayios Spyridonas Church, Lefkosia (behind the Police Station of Lykavitos) 9 am – 6 pm 96625766
Ayios Georgios Church, Latsia 9 am – 6 pm 99365616
Panagia Evangelistria Church, Palouriotissa 9 am – 6 pm 99742888
Tis tou Theou Sofias Church, Strovolos 9 am – 6 pm 94056785
Dali Community Clinic 9 am – 6 pm 96678224
Anthoupoli Old Community Clinic (next to the Community Council) 9 am – 6 pm 96812424
Ayios Charalambos Church hall, Yeri 9 am – 6 pm 99969931
Ayios Demetrios Church, Akropolis 9 am – 6 pm 99154344
Ayios Andreas Church, Aglandjia 9 am – 6 pm 96659317
Ayia Paraskevi Church, Lakatamia 9 am – 6 pm 96659317
Neo Plaza Retail and Fun Park, Kokkinotrimithia 8:30 am – 6 pm 99965920
Lakatamia Municipal Gallery 9 am – 6 pm 99965920
European University Cyprus (East Wing, Ground Floor) 8:30 am – 6 pm 94041843
Psimolofou Community Clinic 8:30 am – 6 pm 94041843
Palaiometocho Community Clinic 8:30 am – 6 pm 77774400
Astromeritis Community Council 9 am – 6 pm 99146623
Youth Multifunctional Centre, Evrychou (former Cooperative Bank) 9 am – 5 pm 77774400
Pera Chorio Nisou Community Council 9 am – 6 pm 96812424
Ayia Varvara Community Council 9 am – 6 pm 70000166
Klirou Community Council 9 am – 1 pm 99969931
Arediou Community Council 2 pm – 6 pm 99969931
Pyrgos Tyllirias Community Council 1:30 pm – 5 pm 77774400
Paphos

(8 sites)

 Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance) 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Hadjimitsi Residence (behind Geroskipou Municipal Hall) 9 am – 6 pm 94057623
Former District Officer Residence 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Timi Community Clinic 8:30 am – 6 pm 26100377
“Vrisi ton Pegiotisson” Square, Peyia 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Multifunctional hall of Emba Community Council 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Tsada Community Council Square 9 am – 1 pm 99177224
Giolou Community Clinic 2 pm – 5 pm 99177224
Famagusta

(6 sites)

 Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Agia Napa Church, Agia Napa 9 am – 5 pm 96659317
“Onisilos” Union, Sotira 8:30 am – 6 pm 99154344
Frenaros Community Council 8:30 am – 6 pm 96659317
Vrysoulles – Acheritou Community Clinic 8:30 am – 1 pm 77774400
Achna Forest Community Clinic 2 pm – 6 pm 77774400

 

 

