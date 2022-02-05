February 5, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Entertainment What's On

Guided tours and curator talks at the Leventis Museum

By Eleni Philippou06
rainment of the soul 3

As part of the Raiment of the Soul exhibition that is currently on at the Leventis Municipal Museum, a series of parallel events are coming soon. Guided tours with the director of the museum and discussions with the exhibition’s curator are to take place throughout February.

Since late November 2021, invaluable Greek and Cypriot traditional garments from the National Historical Museum in Greece have been hosted at the Nicosia museum as photographed by Vangelis Kyris. Also featured in the large-scale photos are the embroidery of the artist Anatoli Georgiev, that add another layer of symbolism and meaning to the exhibition. Now, art lovers have a chance to discover what is behind these images and garments.

Arriving first is a Meet the Curator event on February 12, where museum visitors will have the chance to meet and talk with Erica Vasiliou for an open discussion about the creation of the exhibition. Held between 11am and 1pm, the talk will be in English and Greek to allow more guests to learn about the behind the scenes activities of the Raiment of the Soul exhibition.

Then on February 16 and 23, the story of the creation of the exquisite artworks of Vangelis Kyris and Anatoli Georgiev will be unveiled through guided tours of the exhibition with the Deputy Director of the Leventis Municipal Museum Tzeni Lymperopoulou Savvidou. Both start at 11am and require pre-booking. These events however will take place in Greek and for a limited number of visitors.

 

Meet the Curator

Open discussion about the creation of the exhibition with Erica Vasiliou. February 12. Leventis Municipal Museum, Nicosia. 11am-1pm. In Greek and English. Tel: 22-661475. [email protected]

Guided Tours

Of the Raiment of the Soul exhibition with the museum director, Tzeni Lymperopoulou Savvidou. February 16 and 23. Leventis Municipal Museum, Nicosia. 11am-12pm. In Greek. Tel: 22-661475. [email protected]

 

Related Posts

Two detainees escape from Paphos police station

Gina Agapiou

A passion for puzzles

Alix Norman

Sigma suspends male journalist following sexual harassment complaint

Gina Agapiou

Tour guides say ‘unfairly excluded’ from state pandemic support to sector

Gina Agapiou

Two arrested after cannabis found in car

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: Supermarket fined €8,000 for SafePass violation

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign