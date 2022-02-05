February 5, 2022

Turkey’s Erdogan tests positive for Covid-19

turkish president tayyip erdogan visits ukraine
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan

Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

In a tweet, Erdogan said he and his wife were experiencing mild symptoms of the coronavirus, adding that he will continue his work from home.

