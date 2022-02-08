February 8, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Podcast

Cyprus News Briefing

By Paul Lambis0283
cy beat 1024x726 2

In today’s episode, the government said yesterday it will use any safeguards in the contract governing the long-awaited liquefied natural gas import terminal, sounding an upbeat note that any differences with the contractor would get ironed out. In other news, the police confirmed yesterday that the US university from which the former volunteerism commissioner claims to have graduated says it has no knowledge of his existence, and a man has been sentenced to 23 years in prison following the biggest ever drugs bust with links to Cyprus.

All these stories and more on your Daily News Briefing, brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

Related Posts

Woman arrested as police probe forged travel documents case

Nick Theodoulou

Cypriots see public health as top policy priority, EP survey shows  

Nick Theodoulou

Brother charged with sexually abusing sisters

Gina Agapiou

Only 11% of Cyprus internet users restrict cookies

Anna Savva

Death of CNA’s Egypt correspondent investigated as murder

Nick Theodoulou

Greens want authorities to probe turtle deaths

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign