February 14, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Driver arrested for driving twice over the speed limit

By Katy Turner0671
file photo

A 24-year-old driver in Larnaca was arrested for driving almost twice over the speed limit, police said on Sunday.

Officers intercepted the vehicle at 11:15pm on Saturday on Spyrou Kyprianou at 95km/h instead of 50km/h which was the legal limit.

The man was arrested on the spot and is set to be called to court at a later date.

Officers also confiscated a vehicle that a 23-year-old man was driving without a licence or insurance.

Related Posts

Coronavirus: no deaths, 2,047 people test positive on Sunday

Staff Reporter

Cyprus has been leading the way in building the link between Middle East and Europe, Saudi FM says

Source: Cyprus News Agency

The ‘traps’ of Turkey’s Immovable Property Commission

CM Guest Columnist

CBMs not proposed to deceive the Turkish Cypriots, President says

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Coronavirus: Monday’s free testing sites for eligible groups

Staff Reporter

Thieves steal €13,500 from Limassol home

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign