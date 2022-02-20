February 20, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Europe Greece World

Passenger found alive on Greece-Italy ferry after blaze, 11 still missing

By Reuters News Service088
smoke rises from the italian flagged euroferry olympia
Smoke rises from the Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia

A passenger listed as missing after a blaze swept through a ferry sailing from Greece to Italy has been found alive by rescuers, a Greek shipping ministry official said on Sunday.

The Greek coast guard rescued 280 out of 292 passengers and crew who were onboard when the blaze broke out on the Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympic early on Friday en route from the Greek port of Igoumenitsa to the Italian port of Brindisi.

According to the ferry operator and Greek authorities, 11 passengers are still missing. They are from Bulgaria, Greece, Turkey and Lithuania.

Rescuers discovered the survivor on Sunday on the vessel’s stern as it was being towed to shore, the coast guard said.

Greek television footage showed a man climbing down a stepladder from the vessel onto a tugboat tied to it.

Related Posts

Ukraine temporarily closes checkpoint in Donbass due to shelling

Reuters News Service

Ukraine president says will not respond to Russian provocations

Reuters News Service

US FDA considers approving a second Covid-19 booster shot

Reuters News Service

French modelling agent who founded agency with Epstein dies in custody

Reuters News Service

Greece, Turkey to hold new round of exploratory talks next week

Reuters News Service

China allows Covid boosters of different technologies than primary shots

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign