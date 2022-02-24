February 24, 2022

Portrait of Mona Lisa brought to life

A staged reading in English of the imagined dialogues between Leonardo da Vinci and Lady Gioconda is coming to Nicosia this March. Alpha Square and the AG Leventis Gallery are doing yet another theatre collaboration to celebrate the 8th Anniversary of the Gallery.

Live Drawing: A Portrait of the Mona Lisa is a play by Jules Tasca which will be presented as a staged reading this March 11-13 and 18-20, directed by Andreas Araouzos at the Leventis Gallery.

The play is of course about the famous Mona Lisa and her painter, Leonardo who is obliged to capture the young woman’s likeness. It is a speculative drama about the three years it took the famous da Vinci to paint his globally known masterwork. She wants to be immortalised by the most famous painter in Europe and he has personal reasons to keep the portrait to himself rather than release it to Francesco Gioconda, who commissioned his wife’s portrait.

Leonardo and Lisa argue and debate but they also bare their souls to each other. Artist and subject together develop a sense of supreme camaraderie.

Christina Marouchou and Andreas Araouzos will be reading this play to audiences at the Leventis Gallery for a limited number of shows next month before the reading will also be presented in Limassol under the [email protected] platform, in April.

 

Live Drawing: A Portrait of the Mona Lisa

Staged reading by Christina Marouchou and Andreas Araouzos. March 11-13, 18-20. Leventis Gallery, Nicosia. Additional performances on Sunday afternoon at 6.30pm. April 4. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €10. In English. Book on www.tickethour.com.cy and ACS Courier. Tel: 7777-7040

