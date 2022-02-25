February 25, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Two arrests for drug possession

By Staff Reporter047
handcuffs 03

Limassol police arrested a man and a woman as they investigate a case of illegal possession of drugs, possession with intent to supply and money laundering.

The two, aged 22 and 32 respectively, were in a car with two others aged 27 and 24, that Limassol police officers stopped at around 7.50 pm on Thursday.

In the car, police found a quantity of cocaine and arrested the 22-year-old. The 32-year-old woman was also arrested after police found a quantity of MDMA and two crushers with traces of cannabis in her possession.

Police then searched the home of the 22 and 24-year-olds where they found and confiscated eight packs containing 22.5 grams of cocaine, eight packs with 67 grams of cannabis, 135 vials and 50 pills believed to contain anabolic substances as well as €2,550 in cash.

The woman was released pending scientific tests while the man was detained. Limassol’s anti narcotic squad is investigating.

Related Posts

Secondary school students strike over twice-yearly exams

Jonathan Shkurko

Consumer service says received complaints about webpage

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: Changes in CovScan app for businesses

Staff Reporter

Cyprus has lowest rate of young people in overcrowded households in EU

Jonathan Shkurko

Cyprus games writer denies links to malware found before Russian invasion

Reuters News Service

The Forest opens today in Limassol

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign