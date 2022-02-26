Retreat into the forest

Two days spent deep in the forest of Stavros tis Psokas, practising ways to unplug and unwind will be the focus of a retreat in mid-March. Leaving behind the noise of the city and connecting to nature is what the Forest Bathing Retreat invites participants to experience. Relax, disconnect from the online world and connect with the earth.
The Coheali Eco Experience and the Silentruth Institute, being Afroditi Vassiliou and Marilena Shyama Shakti organise this two-day experience on March 12 and 13, using the ‘medicine of the forest’ to reduce street and support healing.
Forest bathing, an ancient Japanese practice about spending time in nature mindfully and taking in the forest through all the five senses, has now become a popular activity. Acquiring a fanbase in Western cultures too, more and more people try to adopt forest bathing-like habits but if you are used to going on hikes and jogs without noticing the details, sounds and sights of nature, you might need some guidance to comprehend the foundation of this Japanese term. Enter March’s retreat in Stavros tis Psokas.
Following a similar event in December 2021, during the crispy winter mountain air, Afroditi and Marilena now bring back the forest bathing days for more nature connection – the spring edition. During the weekend retreat, participants will practice self-connection while being encouraged to embody nature’s healing effects. Easier said than done though, isn’t it? To bridge this gap between the human and the natural worlds, the retreat’s agenda will take participants on walks, various mindfulness practices and contemplative activities, yin energy rituals and breathing techniques. All while, hopefully, taking in the first signs of spring.
Talking about the retreat and the importance of nature connection the organisers say: “Researches demonstrate the benefits that mindfulness and forest bathing have on our physical and psychological health such as: boosting the immune system, reducing depression symptoms, anxiety and stress, minimising confusion, re-boosting creativity and self-awareness.”
Forest bathing truly puts slow living and being in the present to the test. It’s not about getting Instagram worthy pics or quotes, in fact, leaving your phone behind is part of the process. Instead, it encourages to rebuild that trust with the body, to let it be the guide in a raw, natural environment. Without racing thoughts and to-do lists but the elements of the forest waiting to be noticed.
Forest Bathing Retreat
2-day retreat organised by Coheali Eco Experience and the Silentruth Institute. March 12-13. Stavros tis Psokas, Paphos. Early bird price until February 27: €80. Normal price until March 3: €90. Tel: 97-827737. Facebook event: Forest Bathing Retreat