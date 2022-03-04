March 4, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus News Digest: Will sanctions on Russia have the desired effect

By Rosie Charalambous0102
02 1024x683

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:

  • Will sanctions on Russia have the desired effect – or will the West’s energy needs come first, and what are the alternatives?
  • Demonstrators gather in Nicosia to protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Also available HERE

Related Posts

An eventful weekend ahead

Eleni Philippou

Coronavirus: One third of Covid cases asymptomatic

Anna Savva

Daily News Briefing

Paul Lambis

Coronavirus: Reevaluation of data shows more deaths, fewer cases

Katy Turner

Coronavirus: Betting shop owner fined €1,500 after customer found without SafePass

Katy Turner

Arrest after man found with bags of heroin

Katy Turner
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign