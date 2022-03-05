March 5, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Entertainment What's On

Live music to accompany the ethos of an exhibition

By Eleni Philippou00
maly duo

The Association of the Friends of the Leventis Municipal Museum of Nicosia and the AG Leventis Gallery are organising a special event on March 18 dressing an ongoing exhibition with music. A musical journey through the sounds of the Mály duo will take place, building on the influences of the Rainment of the Soul exhibition.

Inspired by the sounds of Cyprus found in speech and music, Vassilis Philippou and Odysseas Toumazou will perform twice at the Leventis Municipal Museum of Nicosia among the exhibited artwork. The music of the two local artists is deeply influenced by their love of Cypriot culture, and they invite the audience to experience tradition as a living and progressive genre of expression. During the performances, the audience will be free to explore the exhibition and ‘listen’ to the story unfolding through each artwork.

The exhibition that has been open since November, is organised in the framework of celebrations for the bicentennial of the Greek Revolution. It features invaluable Greek and Cypriot traditional garments from the National Historical Museum and the embroidery of Anatoli Georgiev, through Vangelis Kyris’ photography. Open until the beginning of April, the guided tours and now this musical performance invites viewers to visit the exhibition in more interactive and alternative experiences.

 

Music happening with the unique sounds of Mály

Live music by Vassilis Philippou and Odysseas Toumazou. March 18. Leventis Municipal Museum of Nicosia. 7pm-7.40pm and 8pm-8.40pm. Free. Reservations required. Tel: 22-661475

