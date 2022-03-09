March 9, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Russia World

Ukraine warns of radiation risk after power cut at occupied Chernobyl plant

By Reuters News Service075
file photo: a general view shows a new safe confinement structure over the old sarcophagus covering the damaged fourth reactor at the chernobyl nuclear power plant, in chernobyl
A new safe confinement structure over the old sarcophagus covering the damaged fourth reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant

Radioactive substances could be released from Ukraine’s Chernobyl nuclear power plant because it cannot cool spent nuclear fuel after its power connection was severed, Ukraine’s state-run nuclear company Energoatom said on Wednesday.

It said fighting made it impossible to immediately repair the high-voltage power line to the plant, which was captured by Russian forces after the Kremlin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. Read full story

Energoatom said there were about 20,000 spent fuel assemblies at Chernobyl that could not be kept cool amid a power outage.

Their warming could lead to “the release of radioactive substances into the environment. The radioactive cloud could be carried by wind to other regions of Ukraine, Belarus, Russia, and Europe,” it said in a statement.

Without power, ventilation systems at the plant would also not be working, exposing staff to dangerous doses of radiation, it added.

On Tuesday, the U.N. nuclear watchdog warned that the systems monitoring nuclear material at the radioactive waste facilities at Chernobyl had stopped transmitting data. Read full story

The still-radioactive site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster lies some 100 km (62 miles) from Kyiv.

Its fourth reactor exploded in April 1986 during a botched safety test, sending clouds of radiation billowing across much of Europe.

Related Posts

Russia: US has biolabs with plague and anthrax in Ukraine, US calls claim absurd

Reuters News Service

The power to save the planet is inside us all – how to get past despair to powerful action on climate change

The Conversation

Kremlin tells United States to await response to ‘economic war’

Reuters News Service

Austria puts on ice Covid vaccine mandate as ‘fundamental rights infringed’

Reuters News Service

Is the Amazon rainforest on the verge of collapse?

The Conversation

France: EU has approved a new sanctions package against Russians and Belarus banks

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign