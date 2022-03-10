March 10, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Business International Russia

Putin signs law on using rainy-day fund to buy OFZ bonds, stocks

By Reuters News Service0172
putin russia ukraine signs law vladimir

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has signed a law on using the country’s rainy-day National Wealth Fund to buy OFZ government bonds and stocks, the RIA news agency reported on Wednesday.

Putin also signed a series of laws enabling a new “capital amnesty” designed to encourage people to return money or financial instruments to Russia without facing tax or other penalties, RIA reported.

Related Posts

Rio first big miner to cut Russia ties; Sony, Nintendo halt console sales

Reuters News Service

Top Russian, Ukrainian diplomats meet for first time since invasion

Reuters News Service

Ukraine accuses Russia of genocide after bombing of children’s hospital

Reuters News Service

Food crisis grows as spiralling prices spark export bans

Reuters News Service

Hellenic Bank and Etyk talks end in deadlock

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign