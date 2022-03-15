March 15, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Family escapes apartment fire in Paphos

By Iole Damaskinos050
fire paphos
The family escaped unscathed

A flat inhabited by a family of four caught on fire Monday night in Paphos.

According to the police spokesman, Michalis Ioannou, around 8pm, a call was received and members of the fire and police departments sped to the scene. The fire was extinguished immediately before it spread to any adjacent buildings.

The family, consisting of a 61-year-old husband, his 54-year-old wife and their children aged 23 and 18 escaped the fire unharmed.

The fire appears to have been started with an attempt by the daughter to plug an electric heater into a multi- plug socket, which short-circuited. The fire spread to the duvet in her bedroom and then to the curtains.

Ioannou said there is no evidence for any criminal activity but the electric wiring of the apartment will be inspected.

