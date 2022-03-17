Conference asks how cultural sector impacts climate change

How can the cultural sector address urgent climate change? From festivals to the digital impact of the arts, the D6:EU conference from Thursday to Saturday brings together climate and culture experts in Cyprus to share ways in which arts communities can take action on climate.
The events will include an informative discussion to explore how the cultural sector can address the Climate Change Emergency. Connecting the local to the global and artists and cultural practitioners to strategic frameworks, this series of events brings together contributions to environmentally conscious ways of working in Cyprus and across Europe.
Bringing together leading voices, the cultural organisation D6: EU is organising the online presentation and discussion on Thursday which will be welcomed by Cypriot Commissioner for the Citizen Panayiotis Sentonas, and will feature the Head of the New European Bauhaus Building Xavier Troussard and the Cultural Coordinator for United Cities and Local Governments Marta Llobet. Titled Culture and the Green Agenda: Introducing Global, European and Cypriot Frameworks, the online event on Zoom will take place between 6pm and 8pm and in English.
Following the webinar, D6:EU is hosting a conference to explore how the cultural sector can address the climate crisis on Saturday at the Theatro Polis OPAP in Nicosia, 10am – 6pm. The one-day conference welcomes those interested in climate action in the cultural sector, and will present examples of practice from Cypriot and international organisations and artists. Participants include Niyazi Kizilyurek, MEP and member of the European Parliament’s Culture Committee, Christina Skarpari from Xarkis Festival and Paul Koronis from Gardens of the Future.
In a nutshell, the conference will explore how culture impacts the environment, how we can measure the impact of our activity and how the cultural sector is responding to the climate emergency.
D6: EU is a visual arts organisation based in Cyprus, developing new opportunities for artists and cultural collaborations in Cyprus, Europe and the Middle East. It draws on the extensive experience of European collaboration within the cultural sector, focussing on international capacity building and working with artists, cultural producers, heritage professionals and policymakers, to promote sustainable development of our neighbourhoods.
“As demands for progress towards a climate-resilient, net-zero carbon future become more urgent, it is vital that the cultural sector is part of the solution. This conference will share examples – from festivals to venues, to our digital impact – and more importantly, the practical action Cyprus’ cultural sector can take,” Director of D6: EU Argyro Toumazou said.
Zoom webinar. March 17. 6pm-8pm. Conference. March 19. Theatre Polis OPAP, Nicosia. 10am-6pm. Free. Contact: [email protected]