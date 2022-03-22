March 22, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Second arrest in Limassol warehouse burglary case

By Iole Damaskinos01
Limassol police HQ

A 17-year-old was arrested by police on Monday night in connection with the burglary of warehouses committed between March 12 and 16 in Limassol.

The arrest of the 17-year-old was preceded by the arrest of a 19-year-old on Sunday night, who has been remanded in custody for four days by the Limassol district court.

Among the stolen items are ten car engines and gearboxes, a number of car batteries, and two agricultural vehicle attachments.

The case is being investigated by the Episkopi police station.

