March 23, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Entertainment What's On

Fairy tales and folk tunes

By Eleni Philippou00
An upcoming classical music concert in Paphos brings fairy tales and folk tunes to the stage. Organised by the Cultural Association ex-Artis, April 7’s concert invites pianists Ivelina Ruseva, Marianna Georgiou and Maria Avraam to fill Markideio Municipal Theatre with dreamlike melodies.

The evening’s programme features rarely heard piano works that draw elements and inspiration from legends, myths, tales and oral music traditions that range from Béla Bartók to Georges Enescu, from Khachaturian to Theodorakis, from Chopin to Grieg. Through the music presented, “the classical piano repertoire becomes enriched with the fine colours of tradition, from the North to the South,” organisers say.

April’s concert will be the first event that the Paphos-based cultural organisation has put on since the outbreak of the pandemic. Through their work, Ex-Artis seeks to promote culture, arts and letters and sustainable development by collaborating with artists, cultural institutions, universities in Cyprus and abroad.

 

Fairy Tales and Folk Tunes

Concert with Ivelina Ruseva, Marianna Georgiou and Maria Avraam. Organised by Cultural Association ex-Artis. April 9. Markideio Municipal Theatre, Paphos.7pm. €12 and €5 for students. Tel: 7000-2420

 

