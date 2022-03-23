March 23, 2022

Third arrest for Paphos burglaries

By Staff Reporter01
Paphos police

Police in Paphos have made a third arrest as they investigate a spate of robberies in the district.

In an announcement, police said they had arrested a 27-year-old Paphos resident early on Wednesday after obtaining testimony regarding robberies at five kiosks and a restaurant between January and March, and the theft and arson of a car.

Two others, both aged 25, are already in police custody.

