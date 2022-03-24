March 24, 2022

Authorities investigate car fire

Authorities on Thursday were investigating a fire that broke out in two cars on a main road in Paphos as possible arson.

The saloon cars were set ablaze in the early morning hours on Thursday, police told the Cyprus News Agency, adding that the fire was immediately contained and extinguished by two fire engines.

However, it caused extensive damage to the windshield and dashboard of both vehicles.

Police said preliminary investigations showed the fire was set maliciously.

Further investigations are expected to take place later Thursday to determine the exact cause of the fire, police said.

