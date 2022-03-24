March 24, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Podcast

Daily News Briefing

By Paul Lambis01
cy beat 1024x726 2

In today’s episode, Cyprus supermarkets are not expected to experience stock shortages due to the war in Ukraine, executive secretary of the Supermarkets Association (PASYPE) Andreas Hadjiadamou has said. In other news, the highest number of first-time asylum applicants relative to the population in the EU in 2021 was recorded in Cyprus, with 14,799 first-time applicants per million residents, according to the latest Eurostat report, and the education ministry has unveiled a national fitness assessment programme for secondary school children as part of concerted efforts with the health ministry to combat child obesity.
All these stories and more in your Daily News Briefing, brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

Related Posts

Authorities investigate car fire

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Nine fines after 1,681 checks

Staff Reporter

Eurobank Cyprus posts €52.3 million net profit

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Uncertainty forced sale of RCB loan portfolio

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Alarming rise in childhood obesity

Anna Savva
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign