Children’s workshops coming up in the 20th Cyprus Film Days

Only a few weeks remain until Limassol and Nicosia fill with film screenings and world cinema as the 20th edition of the Cyprus Film Days International Festival takes place. Apart from film premieres and competitions, the festival also organises a series of workshops in Greek led by film professionals and addressed to children aged 9-13 and teenagers aged 14-19.
The first workshop will happen on April 9 between 10am and 1pm where acclaimed and experienced actress Daphne Alexander will analyse the acting method that enables her to play roles with entirely different views and experiences from her own, explaining how this can become a useful skill in daily life. Titled The Adventures of an Actress, it will be an improvisational workshop on empathy addressed to teenagers aged 14 to 19.
Also in Nicosia that weekend is another workshop for teenagers with Athena Xenidou showing filmmaking with handheld devices. April 10’s workshop will take place at the Hambis Printmaking Museum in old Nicosia from 10am to 3pm, exploring filming and seeing through mobile devices.
At the same time and at the same venue, graphic artist, film curator and lecturer of Animation and Printmaking at the University of Nicosia Yiorgos Tsangaris will lead a workshop for children aged 9 to 13 titled Welcome to the Loop. During this workshop, young participants will have the opportunity to draw an object or animal that expresses their feelings or concerns and will get the chance to discover the art of animation by making hand-drawn, animated 5-second loops. Α hands-on workshop on hand-drawn animation in collaboration with Animafest.
The final children’s workshop will be on April 16 at CYENS Centre of Excellence in Nicosia. In The Biggest Picture, Alexandros Andreou will introduce 9 to 13-year-olds to the new technology of immersive reality and 360° cinematography by shooting their own film in groups. Children can be part of this fascinating new world just by using the tools and devices they already dispose of at home. The workshop will act as a hands-on introduction to immersive reality/technology and 360° cinematography.
Cyprus Film Days Workshops
The Adventures of an Actress with Daphne Alexander. For teens aged 14-19. April 9. Directors’ Guild of Cyprus, Nicosia. 10am-1pm. In Greek. www.cyprusfilmdays.com/workshops-for-children-and-youth-2022
A filmmaking workshop with handheld devices with Athena Xenidou. For teens aged 14-19. April 10. Hambis Printmaking Museum, Nicosia. 10am-3pm. In Greek
Welcome to the Loop with Yiorgos Tsangaris. For children aged 9-13. April 10. Hambis Printmaking Museum, Nicosia. 10am-3pm. In Greek
The Biggest Picture with Alexandros Andreou. For children aged 9-13. April 16. CYENS Centre of Excellence, Nicosia. 10am-2pm. In Greek